How to get the Rock Blaster sorcery in Elden Ring

There are many types of sorceries in the Lands Between. One type that you will come across very often is glintstone sorceries. These sorceries were created by the Academy of Raya Lucaria and are quite powerful if you use them correctly. One of the glintstone sorceries that can be extremely powerful is the Rock Blaster. This spell is used by many of the miners in the caves and allows you to imbue your staff with power before slamming it into the ground. This creates a shockwave that damages opponents. You can even hold this spell down to continuously strike the ground. Here is how you can get the Rock Blaster sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach this area because the ground will turn a reddish color. The area you are looking for is the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. This dungeon is in the middle of the Caelid region near the town of Sellia. You can get here extremely fast by going to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave near Agheel Lake. Open the trapped chest there to get teleported directly to Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Just make sure to rest at a Site of Grace after teleporting or you won’t be able to fast travel.

Go around the first room of the dungeon to reach the tunnel on the other side of the wooden wall. Follow the tunnel until you find a ladder. Climb the ladder and enter the next chamber. Go across the small wooden bridge and into the shack on the other side. Open the chest in the shack to obtain the Rock Blaster sorcery. Be careful of the pest enemies along the way. Their ranged attacks can be brutal if you are at a lower level.