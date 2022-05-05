How to get the Ruptured Crystal Tears in Elden Ring

After obtaining the Flash of Wondrous Physick, you will be on the lookout for Crystal Tears. These items are often found near Minor Erdtrees and provide different bonuses when mixed into the flask. Take the Ruptured Crystal Tear. This cracked tear causes the mixed physick to explode after a short delay. This powerful explosion scales off faith and can heavily damage those caught in the blast. Mix both the tears that you can find in the game together and you have a recipe for disaster. Here is where you can find the Ruptured Crystal Tears in Elden Ring.

Ruptured Crystal Tear (Southwest Liurnia)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first of these Crystal Tears can be found in the southwest section of Liurnia. Liurnia is the region to the north of Limgrave. You can reach this area by going through or around Stormveil Castle. Once you reach Liurnia, follow the path down to the lake area and stick to the western side. You will come across a section where you can get back on land. Once you reach land head south along the path until you reach the tree marked on the map above. You will need to defeat the Erdtree Avatar in this location to obtain the Crystal Tear.

Ruptured Crystal Tear (Eastern Consecrated Snowfield)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Ruptured Crystal Tear that you can find is in the Consecrated Snowfield. This area is in the Mountaintops of the Giants and requires you to obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion to reach it. To obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion, you need to get the two halves from the Village of the Albinaurics and Castle Sol. After obtaining both halves, you can use the Grand Lift of Rold to reach the Consecrated Snowfield. Once you reach the snowfield, go to the Minor Erdtree marked on the map. In this location, you will need to defeat the Putrid Avatar next to the Minor Erdtree to obtain the Crystal Tear.