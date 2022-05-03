How to get the Sacrificial Axe in Elden Ring

The Sacrificial Axe is a great weapon to get your hands on, especially if you are a magic-user. This is because the Sacrificial Axe restores four FP each time you kill an enemy with the axe equipped. You don’t need to get the finishing blow with the axe. As long as you have it equipped, you will get the FP back. This weapon also comes equipped with the Wild Swing weapon art that allows you to swing the axe in a nonstop motion as long as you have FP. This weapon is great for those who are fans of axes or want to keep it on hand for spellcasting. Here is how you can get the Sacrificial Axe in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are looking to obtain this weapon, you will first need to make your way to the Weeping Peninsula. This area is the southern section of Limgrave and is a great place to go once you are done with the main section of Limgrave. To access the Weeping Peninsula, you need to cross the Bridge of Sacrifice in southern Limgrave. Be careful of the ballista on the bridge that fires exploding bolts. Once you reach the Weeping Peninsula, head south to find the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, head south past the wall and go west. Along the outside of the wall, you will be able to find Deathbird boss. This boss should not be confused with the Deathbird in the main portion of Limgrave. This boss will only appear in the area at night. We do not recommend fighting this boss until you have had a chance to level up a bit since it can be rather difficult to defeat. If you die during the fight, make sure to pass time at the Site of Grace back to nighttime before attempting it again. Once the boss is defeated, you will be rewarded with the Sacrificial Axe.