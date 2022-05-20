How to get the Salt and Battery legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Salt and Battery is a powerful melee weapon that was released with the Glutton’s Gambit DLC. This club-like weapon has the potential to one-shot bosses thanks to its special ability. The special ability of this weapon makes it so that it comes with a zero percent chance to score a critical hit. Each time you hit with this weapon, the critical hit chance for it increases until you get a critical hit. When that happens, the effect resets. When you do score a critical hit with this weapon, it creates a dagger storm that constantly hits the enemies caught within. Here is how you can get the Salt and Battery legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This weapon, like many of the legendary weapons in the game, is considered to be a world drop. Luckily, it is only a world drop in the DLC and the Chaos Chamber. This means that any notable loot source in either location can drop the item for you. The best way to obtain this weapon from the DLC is to farm the Wheel of Fate in Dreamveil Overlook. This has the highest chance of dropping the weapon. You can also farm the boss from the DLC.

Outside of the DLC, the fastest way you can get this weapon is by farming the rabbits at the end of the Chaos Chamber. At the end of each of your Chaos Chamber runs, you will enter a loot room with rabbit statues. Each of the statues has a symbol over its head to represent what items they drop. Use your crystals from the Chaos Chamber on the melee weapon rabbit statue. This will limit the loot pool to just melee weapons, allowing for you to get the Salt and Battery weapon easier.