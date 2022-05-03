How to get the Scepter of the All-Knowing in Elden Ring

The Scepter of the All-Knowing is one of the more interesting items in the game. This weapon is classified as a hammer but doesn’t share many of the characteristics of other hammers. This hammer also scales entirely off of dexterity and intelligence. This weapon comes equipped with the unique skill called Knowledge Above All. This skill decreases the magic and holy damage negation of enemies around the area. It also affects the wielder, so it is best to think before using it. Here is how you can get the Scepter of the All-Knowing in Elden Ring.

You can probably determine from the name of the weapon that it comes from Gideon, the All-Knowing. To obtain this weapon, you will need to progress through the campaign to the point where the Capital City of Leyndell is covered in ash. This happens after you have beaten Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. Once Maliketh is defeated, you will get a cutscene where you appear in Leyndell but it is covered in ash. After this happens, make your way through the Ashen Capital to where you fought Godfrey, First Elden Lord. You can enter the boss arena via the elevator.

When you enter the boss arena of Godfrey, you will be confronted by Gideon, the All-Knowing. He will challenge you to a fight and become a boss. While he talks, take the opportunity to get some attacks in to make the fight a little easier. You can only do this the first time you fight him. If you need help defeating him, check out our guide on how to defeat Sir Gideon, the All-Knowing. After defeating Gideon, you will be rewarded with his armor set and the Scepter of the All-Knowing.