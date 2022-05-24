How to get the Second Chance exotic gauntlets in Destiny 2

With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes several new exotics for guardians to change the way they use their abilities. One of those exotics is the Second Chance gauntlets that buff everything about the Void Titan melee. While these may immediately sound fun, getting your hands on the shiny new gauntlets can prove to be a bit of a challenge. This guide will cover how to acquire the shielded new exotic and all of the abilities that come with it.

How to get the Second Chance gauntlets

Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors

As with almost all exotic armor released recently, you can only acquire the Second Chance gauntlets by completing a Legend or Master Lost Sector solo. If you complete one of these Lost Sectors solo, there is a high chance that the new Second Chance exotic will drop. That being said, make sure the daily Legend or Master Lost Sectors are actually dropping exotic gauntlets. If they aren’t you may have to wait a few days before getting the new exotic.

Second Chance abilities

The Second Chance gauntlets are made for the Void Titan player in mind. Its primary ability buffs the Shield Throw ability on Void Titan in almost every way. The Myrmidon’s Reach perk grants players a second Shield Throw charge while also giving shields the ability to pierce through enemy shields. This also works on Anti-Barrier champions, giving players a new option when it comes to stunning them. If you want to diversify your endgame Void Titan loadout, definitely shoot for the Second Chance gauntlets.