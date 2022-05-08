How to get the Shattering Crystal sorcery in Elden Ring

The Crystalians have some powerful sorceries for you to obtain in the Lands Between. Among the sorceries that they possess is the Shattering Crystal spell. This sorcery allows you to create a mass of crystal that shatters in a forward burst. You can also enhance the potency of this spell by charging it. This spell is also affected by talismans that increase the potency of charged spells, allowing you to get some pretty impressive damage numbers with it. Here is how you can get the Shattering Crystal sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to Raya Lucaria Academy. This is the massive school in the center of the Liurnia region to the north of Limgrave. To enter the academy, you will need to obtain the Academy Glintstone Key from the western side behind the sleeping dragon. Once you obtain the key, go to either the north or south gate and interact with the magical barrier to gain access to the academy. After getting into the academy, you will need to progress through it and defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon boss in the Debate Parlor.

After defeating the boss, go outside and hang a left and follow the path past the sorcerers to gain access to the rooftops of the academy. Traverse the rooftops and you will eventually come across the top of the Church of the Cuckoo from the start of the academy. Go inside the church using the broken window on the roof. This will allow you to get onto the rafters inside. You will find the sorcery on a corpse on the second floor. Be careful of the mages below. They can pack a punch with their spells.