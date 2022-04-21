How to get the Shrouded Ghost Hunter Cosmetics set in Sea of Thieves

The cosmetics in Sea of Thieves are an excellent way to set you apart from the other players in the game. Based on your cosmetics, you’ll be able to show off the accomplishments you’ve been able to achieve while playing the game. Obtaining these cosmetics will be challenging, such as the Shrouded Ghost Hunter cosmetics set. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to get the Shrouded Ghost Hunter Cosmetics set in Sea of Thieves.

The Shrouded Ghost Hunter outfits are only available through the Sea of Thieves in-game store. You’ll need to be on the game’s main menu, and you need to visit the Pirate Emporium. From there, you’ll be able to find the Shrouded Ghost Hunter cosmetics.

Here’s the breakdown for all of the Shrouded Ghost Hunter Cosmetics that you can purchase.

Pirate Clothing

There are only two pirate costume items, both named the Shrouded Ghost Hunter Costume. One of them is a plain outfit, while the other mirrors that of the Shrouded Ghost. They come in a bundle, and you can purchase them for 999 Ancient Coins.

Pirate Weapons

The only weapon appearance available for the Shrouded Ghost cosmetics is the Shrouded Ghost Blunderbuss. You can purchase it using 299 Ancient Coins.

Pirate Ship components

These are all of the Pirate Ship Shrouded Ghost Components you can purchase.