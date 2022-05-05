How to get the Sith Trooper skin in Fortnite

If you know anything about Star Wars you know about the Stormtroopers, from the original trilogy, but in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker we were introduced to the Sith Trooper which is more or less the First Order Stormtrooper, but in a red suit instead of the iconic white. Well, now you can play as one in Fortnite.

You can purchase the Sith Trooper skin in the Fortnite item shop. It is available in the Rise of Skywalker Pack for 3,500 v-bucks which also includes the skins for Rey and Finn. The Sith Trooper skin also includes the Sith Trooper Blaster as a back bling.

If you’re only looking to get the Sith Trooper skin it is available standalone for 1,500 v-bucks, but it doesn’t include a harvesting tool or glider. In case you’re interested in getting either we recommend getting the Riot Control Baton harvesting tool and the First Order Tie Fighter glider. The Riot Control Baton harvest tool sells in the item shop for 800 v-bucks while the First Order Tie Fighter glider is 1,200. If you’re willing to shell out 600 more v-bucks you can get the Y-Wing glider as well through the Starfighters bundle.

