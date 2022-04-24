How to get the Slip N’ Stun legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC introduced a whole lot of new legendary gear to the Wonderlands. One of the most interesting items is the Slip N’ Stun legendary amulet. This crazy legendary item increases your slide speed by a massive 57%. Whenever you slide, you will also leave behind a shock trail that can damage enemies who step on it. But wait, there’s more. After you slide, you will also gain a damage buff to your next melee attack as shock damage. Here is how you get the Slip N’ Stun legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like many of the legendary items in the game, the Slip N’ Stun amulet is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source. This is somewhat limited. Instead of being able to drop from any notable loot source in the game, it only applies to notable loot sources in the DLC. This means that you can get this item from the vending machines, enemies, and boss from the DLC. You can also get it from the Wheel of Fate in Dreamveil Overlook.

Outside of world drop cases, you can easily farm this item from two locations; Chums and the Chaos Chamber rabbit statues. Chums has an increased chance of dropping almost all of the Coiled Captors DLC legendary items. It is best to farm Chums on level four difficulty for an increased chance at legendary drops. The rabbit statues can be farmed by spending all of your crystals from the Chaos Chamber on the amulet rabbit statue. Before farming for legendary items, make sure you increase your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice around the world.