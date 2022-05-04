How to get the Smoldering Shield in Elden Ring

Pretty much anything can be used as a weapon in the Lands Between. You have obvious weapons like swords, spears, and axes, but then you have unconventional weapons like staves, fists, and shields. The Smoldering Shield is one of those unconventional weapons that just might prove to be useful in a pinch. This shield is small and comes equipped with the Shield Bash weapon art on it. Hitting an enemy with this shield will inflict fire damage on them as well as physical damage. Definitely an interesting item. Here is how you can get the Smoldering Shield in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this shield, you will first need to make your way to Volcano Manor in Mt. Gelmir. You can reach this area after you have reached the Altus Plateau. From the start of Altus Plateau, go up through Mt. Gelmir to find Volcano Manor at the top. The pathway requires a lot of climbing. There are also a lot of enemies along the way that you can easily avoid. When you reach the manor, grab the key from Tanith and open the first door on the right in the hallway. From there, roll into the back wall and follow the pathway that opens up to reach the Prison Town.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, go outside and get on the first rooftop. Once there, make a 180-degree turn to find a ledge down below that you can drop down to. Drop down and get on the rooftops below to enter the magma-filled cave where the graves are. You will find some jar people here as well. You will find the shield in the back of the cave near a bunch of graves and one of the larger jar people.