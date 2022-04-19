How to get the Snoop Dogg bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard and COD Mobile

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to video games. From being included in many marketing campaigns for games to occasionally lending playing as him, there are plenty of instances where the rapper has had a connection to some of the most well-known video games. The latest example is the Snoop Dogg Operator bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, and COD Mobile, his first appearance in Call of Duty since he had a voice-over pack in Ghosts. Here is how to get it.

Starting in Call of Duty: Mobile, you can earn Snoop Dogg items by a Lucky Draw as of April 1. In this version, he will be in a 24K gold embroidered outfit, and the bundle will also give you a gold plated and diamond encrusted legendary SMG. The SMG has a unique death effect and will look brighter the more eliminations you get in a game with it.

As of April 19 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, a different operator pack is available to play as Snoop Dogg. The bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points, and comes with the rapper rocking a leather suit and hat combo and is voiced by the man himself. It also comes with a few weapon blueprints, the Bong Ripper (Type 99), West Coast Bling (Cooper Carbine), and The Shiznit (MP40). Also included is an emblem, highlight intro, finishing move, MVP highlight, charm, and spray.