How to get the Snowpang Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You get the Snowpang Island Token as a random drop for completing the island’s event. The event is a fun PVP event where you have to gather snowballs and win an intense snowball fight against the enemy. Snowpang Island is located closest to Shushire, so travel there first. Then, head to this location here:

Snowpang Island only appears on certain days and at certain times. Check the calendar to find out what islands are featured on a given day, and what time you need to arrive there. Otherwise, the island will not appear, and you cannot get the Snowpang Island Token.

You’ll have to wait a bit before the official PvP event starts. You’ll be grouped up into one of two teams. You can gain points by eliminating enemies with your snowball. At the conclusion of the event, you’ll receive a chest which you can open for a chance to win the Island Token, as well as other rewards.