How to get the Southpaw skin in Fortnite

Every month Fortnite has an exclusive skin for fans to unlock through their subscription service, Fortnite Crew. For $11.99 a month Fortnite Crew gives you an exclusive skin for the month, 1000 V-Bucks (a $7.99 value), and access to the battle pass. If you are Fortnite fan, it is a great service that everyone who plays Fortnite on a regular basis should subscribe to.

Not only do you get the Southpaw skin, but you will also receive immediately the Counterpunch Back Bling and Arc Flail Pickaxe. Sometimes monthly skins will come with something extra like a gun wrap, which came with Sayara’s outfit from last month’s Fortnite Crew skin.

Epic mentions that throughout the course of May Crew Pack members will get a loading screen and lobby track as well which is not the norm for Fortnite Crew subscribers. These items simply are not a part of the promotional image for Fortnite Crew this month, but are included in the Crew Pack’s contents.

You will have until May 30 at 7:59 ET to subscribe to Fortnite Crew and unlock the Southpaw skin. Once it is gone it will likely be gone forever. In the past Fortnite Crew has received cool third-party skins like Green Arrow from DC comics and Loki from Marvel so if the Southpaw skin is something that interests you, we would not hesitate on jumping on that as soon as possible.