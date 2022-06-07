How to get the Spider-Man Zero skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Spider-Man is no stranger to Fortnite. The web-slinging superhero previously headlined Chapter 3 Season 1, and even the MCU version of the character featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home made his way into the battle royale. As Chapter 3 Season 3 gets underway, it appears that a new Spider-Man variant will board the Battle Bus: Spider-Man Zero.

Related: All Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic announced the new Spidey skin one day before the launch of the five-issue comic series Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, which will also feature Spider-Man. There are two main ways to unlock this character, but both will cost you some money.

Unlocking Spider-Man Zero through the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic

The quickest way to get this Spider-Man skin is by purchasing issue #1 of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic from either a physical comic store or the Marvel Comics app. The first issue, which launches on June 8, will include a digital code that you can redeem on Fortnite’s website to earn the Spider-Man Zero skin.

Subscribers to Marvel Unlimited can also earn the skin at no additional cost, but they’ll have to wait for the comic to be released on the service, which won’t happen until September 28.

Purchasing Spider-Man Zero in the item shop

You can also buy the Spider-Man Zero outfit through the item shop, but you’ll have to wait a little bit. Epic has confirmed that the skin will eventually be available in the item shop, but it’s unknown when that will be.

Related: How to get the Darth Vader skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Dataminers have claimed that the skin will launch on June 17, and also that it will include a Back Bling, an emote, as well as a pickaxe. However, it’s worth noting that Epic has not confirmed these claims. We’ll update this article when Epic provides more information about Spider-Man Zero’s item shop release date.