How to get the Splash Squadron skin in Fortnite

Rather than paying for cosmetics, it’s always better to scoop one up for free while you still can. The Splash Squadron skin used to be an incentive to buyers of some Intel products. However, the skin has recently been made available for free. So here is how you can pick up the Splash Squadron skin in Fortnite.

This will still involve some downloading of Intel products. Though, this time you will not need to purchase anything. Download Intel’s free Gaming Access app on your computer. You will need to go through the installation process and create an account. After that has been set up, let the application run while playing games that are part of the Play Pass Program. Fortnite is obviously one of those titles. However, you can play many other games as well. Here is a list of supported titles.

The Play Pass program will give you bonuses for completing a set list of challenges. After completing some of the challenges you will earn experience points and level up. Leveling up will grant some bonuses, depending on the level. Once you reach level 16 in the Play Pass, the Splash Squadron cosmetic skin will be unlocked.

After unlocking the skin, you will need to make sure that your Play Pass account is linked to your Epic Games account. Just open the Splash Squadron set and a screen with instructions will appear. Click the link and follow the instructions. After your account is linked, a “Redeem Now” link will appear. This will redirect you to an order page that adds the set to your account. All that is needed now is to hop into Fortnite and open up the locker page containing the item.