How to get the Staff of the Guilty in Elden Ring

The Staff of the Guilty is probably the most underutilized staff in the Lands Between. This staff is different than the rest because it doesn’t scale off intelligence. Instead, this staff scales entirely off faith, even gaining an S-rank in faith scaling when fully upgraded. This staff doesn’t come equipped with an Art of War but it can use the Spinning Weapon skill. The added ability that this staff has is that it increases the damage of all thorn sorceries that you cast with it. These sorceries include the Briars of Sin and Briars of Punishment. Here is how you can get the Staff of the Guilty in Elden Ring.

The earliest way to obtain this staff is to make your way to Fort Laiedd. This is a fortress that you can find in Mt. Gelmir. To reach this area, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau by taking the Grand Lift of Dectus or traversing the dungeon that connects Liurnia to the plateau. Once you reach Altus Plateau, head to the west and take the path that leads through the ravine between the mountains. This will lead you to the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace outside of Fort Laiedd. When you reach the fortress, you can farm the Thorn-Fire Sorcerers that wield this staff to obtain it.

If you are later in the game, you can also farm this staff from the Thorne-Fire Sorcerers in front of the Guardians’ Garrison in the Mountaintops of the Giants. The sorcerers here are accompanied by many of the Fire Monks so be on your guard. The drop chance of this staff is around two percent, so it might take a while to obtain. You can increase your chances by using Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot. Always be sure to bring some with you if you are going to farm for items.