How to get the Stormhawk Axe in Elden Ring

There are many interesting weapons that can be found in the Lands Between. While some require faith or intelligence to wield, some can perform great feats without that. The Stormhawk Axe is one of those weapons that can deal lightning damage without the need of increasing your faith to wield it. This weapon comes equipped with the Thunderstorm weapon art on it that allows you to create a cloud of lightning around yourself as you spin with the axe. You can follow the spin up with another one for more damage. On top of that, the weapon will be coated in lightning for a short time. Here is how you can get the Stormhawk Axe in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are multiple to get this axe, allowing you to dual wield them if you desire to do so. The earliest method of obtaining this axe is to defeat Nepheli Loux. She is the hero that you can find outside of Godricks boss arena in Stormveil Castle. Defeating her will grant you two Stormhawk Axes instead of one. If you would rather complete her questline, you can get both of her axes in the Village of the Albinaurics after her questline is over. If you fail her questline by initiating the burning of the Erdtree, she will leave her axes in Roundtable Hold. You can find them in the room before the merchant.

If you want to gather the axes outside of Nepheli’s questline, you can find them after reaching the Capital City and the Mountaintop of the Giants. The first axe is located on a dead body in the courtyard with the the two Abductor Virgins outside of the Roundtable Hold area of the capital. The second axe can be found in Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants. The axe in this area is located in the central building on a wooden awning. Beware the spectral enemies in this area while trying to get the axe.