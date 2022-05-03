How to get the Sunflower Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You can get the Sunflower Island Token by exchanging Masterpieces with an NPC found on the island in question. To get to Sunflower Island, first head to North Vern, where the island is close by. You can find Sunflower Island at this location here:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to talk to the NPC Alfonso to exchange your Masterpieces in exchange for the Sunflower Island Token. Thankfully, Sunflower Island is a small location without any well-hidden NPCs. Alfonso will be located right at the front of the island, here.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Talk to Alfonso, and you’ll be brought to an Exchange menu where you can Exchange your Masterpieces for rewards. Masterpieces are collectibles in Lost Ark that you can use to exchange for prizes here. Masterpieces are obtainable on some islands, Cube tickets, and other mini-quests.

You’ll need to collect 10 Masterpieces throughout Lost Ark to get the Island Soul. Once you collect 10 Masterpieces, return to Alfonso to get your Sunflower Island soul.