There are a plethora of spells for players to use in Elden Ring. Every spell possesses unique attributes, and you can employ any of them depending on the situation. Although every spell is viable, some are simply overpowered. One of these spells is Terra Magica, an offensive Sorcery that is very potent in the right scenario.

How to get the Terra Magica spell in Elden Ring

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain Terra Magicus, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Fast travel to the Folly of Lake. From here, you have to move toward the northwest, making your way to the left side of Academy Crystal Cave.

Once you reach the Academy Crystal Cave, you’ll see a glazed-off wall, which is essentially a barrier that you need to dispel to enter the cave.

To remove the barrier, you need a Stonesword Key. This can be obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Smarag on the opposite side of the cave.

After you acquire the key, remove the barrier and enter the cave. Keep walking in the northwest direction, and you’ll come across a metal cage that contains the second Stonesword Key. This will be required to enter the chamber, where you’ll eventually find Terra Magica.

Keep walking until you reach the chamber with two Crystalians bosses. Defeat them, and you’ll be able to access the lift behind them. Use the lift to go to the top of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Here, you’ll find the chest which contains the Terra Magica.

Terra Magica is a powerful spell that generates a spherical zone centered on a sigil and grants you a magic buff for 30 seconds, enhancing magic damage from any source by 35%.