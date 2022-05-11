How to get the TheGrefg skin in Fortnite

David Cánovas Martínez aka TheGrefg is a Spanish streamer and content creator. He currently holds the number eight spot for the most followed channel on Twitch. Thanks to a collaboration with Epic Games, TheGrefg now has his own skin in the hit battle royale Fortnite.

The Grefg skin depicts Martínez shirtless with red and yellow pants, but it has a reactive ability where if you get a kill the skin turns red while his eyes go yellow. The Ball of Power back bling that comes with The Grefg skin is also reactive turning from black to red.

You can purchase the skin in the Fortnite item shop in a couple of different ways. The Grefg bundle includes the skin with his harvesting tool, the Staff of Control, and emote Controller Crew for 1,800 v-bucks. The skin, harvesting tool, and emote can also be purchased separately for 1,500, 800, and 300 v-bucks each.

If you’re a fan of TheGrefg and have come across this at a time when his skin is not in the store it isn’t the end of the world. Epic has continued adding new content creator skins under its Icon series and normally when a new skin hits the shop the previous ones will come a few days later and stick around. You may just have to be patient for when that time comes again.

