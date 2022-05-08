How to get the Thops’s Barrier sorcery in Elden Ring

Not every sorcery needs to be offensive. Some sorceries can be defensive spells meant to protect the castor from harm. Thops’s Barrier does just that. You can cast this spell to create a defensive barrier that will protect you from sorceries and incantations. A perfect counter for dealing with those annoying invaders who like to use spells. You can keep this sorcery active for as long as you have FP to keep it up, allowing you to be defended nonstop. Here is how you can get the Thops’s Barrier Sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You may have come across Thops during your playthrough and not bothered with him. After all, he is an NPC that is easy to forget about since he doesn’t have much of a quest. Thops resides in the Church of Irith right outside of Stormveil Castle in Liurnia. To reach this area, you will need to go through Stormveil Castle and defeat both Margit and Godrick. You can also reach this area by taking the cliffside path to the east of Stormveil Castle. Both ways lead to the same area where you can easily find the church.

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to complete Thops’s Questline. His quest involves getting into Raya Lucaria Academy, obtaining an Academy Glintstone Key, and allowing him to enter. His questline will ultimately lead to his death where you will get his Bell Bearing to give to the Twin Sister Husks in Roundtable Hold. Despite his quest having a tragic ending, not all is bad. Completing his questline does reward you with the Thops’s Barrier sorcery. A worthy reward from a dear friend.