How to get the Thunder Anima in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bring the power of thunder to your side with the Thunder Anima assault rifle. This legendary assault rifle is one of those that heats up rather than having a magazine. It may not seem special right away, but as this weapon heats up, it becomes more powerful and its true abilities are revealed. Once this weapon’s heat meter starts going red, it unleashes a barrage of lightning that strikes a nearby enemy and causes massive lightning damage. Here is how you can get the Thunder Anima in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unfortunately, like most of the legendary items in the Wonderlands, the Thunder Anima is a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like minibosses, bosses, Lucky Dice, and chests. Even normal enemies count as notable loot drops which makes this weapon increasingly hard to find. Luckily, you can increase your odds of obtaining this weapon once you beat the game.

After beating the game, you gain access to the randomized dungeon inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle known as the Choas Chamber. Each time you do a run in the Chaos Chamber, you will enter a loot room with a bunch of rabbit statues. These statues each have a symbol over their heads that represents what types of loot they drop. Before you go farming these rabbits, you should increase your Loot Luck. This can be done by collecting the Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you want to go the extra mile, you can also increase your Chaos Level by completing trials in the Chaos Chamber. During your Chaos Chamber runs, simply collect your crystals and spend them all on the assault rifle rabbit statue. This will dramatically increase your chances of getting this weapon since there aren’t an extreme number of assault rifles in the game.