How to get the Tibia’s Summons sorcery in Elden Ring

Those who have been lost in death are quite powerful. Luckily, there is a way to summon these unholy spirits. The Tibia’s Summons sorcery allows you to call forth spirit skeletons that attack your foe before disappearing. This spell summons three skeletons that all attack the same target and then immediately disappear. This sorcery is among the few that require both Intelligence and Faith to use. Surprisingly, it takes a decent amount of points in both stats use. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Tibia’s Summons sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is the area to the north of both Limgrave and Liurnia. To access this area, you will need to obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Forth Faroth in Cealid and Fort Haight in the Mistwood. Once you have the completed medallion, take it to the Grand Lift of Dectus in northern Liurnia to access the plateau. You can also get to the plateau by traversing the dungeon at the end of the ravine in northern Liurnia. This is not recommended if you are new to the game or under-leveled.

Once you reach the plateau, you will need to head to the Wyndham Ruins. These ruins can be found in the western part of Altus Plateau along the border to Mt. Gelmir. You can easily access them from the road that leads north to the Shaded Castle. In the ruins, you will find a Tibia Mariner boss. These bosses are easy to defeat. Just make sure to avoid the numerous skeletons that it will summon to defend itself. The fight against this Mariner is exactly like the one in Summonwater Village with some minor tweaks and a new location. After defeating the Tibia Mariner, you will receive the Tibia’s Summons sorcery as your reward.