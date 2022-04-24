How to get the Tidebreaker legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are plenty of legendary items to find in the Coiled Captors DLC. Among these legendary items are new spells to try out with vastly different capabilities. One of the spells to be on the lookout for is the Tidebreaker. This legendary spell creates a large wave that goes out in front of you and knocks back enemies and applies the soaked status effect to them. This status effect makes it so the enemies take an additional 150% bonus damage shock and cryo elemental damage. Here is how you can get the Tidebreaker legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The tiebreaker spell, like many of the legendary items in the game, is considered to be a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source. Luckily, this does not expand to the entirety of the Wonderlands. The world drop aspect of this spell only applies to the DLC. That means you can get this spell from any enemy in the DLC as well as the boss and the Wheel of Fate. You can also obtain this item from the vending machines in Dreamveil Overlook.

There are two ways to farm this legendary spell; the Chaos Chamber and Chums. Chums is the boss that appears at the end of the Coiled Captors DLC whenever you go through it. This boss has four difficulty levels. It is best to farm this boss on his highest difficulty level for the best chance at getting legendary items. If you don’t feel like farming the boss, you can also do Chaos Chamber runs. To farm the spell in the Chaos Chamber, you simply need to spend all of the crystals you earn on the spell rabbit statue in the loot room.