How to get the Tidesorrow, Lament of the Seas unique melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tidesorrow, Lament of the Seas is a unique weapon that you can obtain during your journey through the Wonderlands. This epic-tier melee weapon has the special ability to apply a lightning status effect to enemies that are hit by it. This effect gives the enemies a 15% chance of periodically getting struck by lightning. This weapon is great for those who are working on lightning damage builds or elemental builds. Here is how you can get the Tidesorrow, Lament of the Seas unique melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like most of the unique weapons in the Wonderlands, Tidesorrow can only be obtained from a specific source. The source you are looking for is The Ditcher side quest. This is one of the longest side quests in the entire game and isn’t available until you unlock the Sunfang Oasis area. This area becomes unlocked after you complete the Son of a Witch quest in Karnok’s Wall. Once that quest is complete, you can find Sunfang Oasis to the left of Karnok’s Wall in the Overworld.

Follow The Ditcher side quest as you try to summon Salissa and defeat her. Salissa is one of the many bosses that you can fight in the game and one of the more annoying bosses. Make sure to have shock and fire weapons to make fighting her a little easier. After you defeat Salissa for the first time during the side quest, you will receive the Tidesorrow melee weapon as your reward. If you want to get this weapon again after beating the campaign, you can obtain it from the vending machines or by farming Salissa.