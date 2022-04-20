How to get the Tootherator unique sniper rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Tootherator is probably the most bizarre weapon you can find in the entire Wonderlands. That’s saying something when there is a melee weapon that’s a fish. The Tootherator doesn’t shoot bullets or crossbolts like normal guns; it shoots teeth. The teeth that it shoots come out in an arch pattern like the shape of a jaw. The good thing about this weapon is that each tooth that gets stuck in a target lasts for 8 seconds. During that time, all melee damage against them is increased by 5% per tooth. Here is how you get the Tootherator unique sniper rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Every unique weapon is found by completing a specific task or quest. The Tootherator is no different. To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Weepwild Dankness and complete the side quest called Cash 4 Teeth. This side quest becomes available as soon as you enter the Weepwild Dankness. You don’t need to complete any quests prior to this one except for the story quests leading up to this area. When you reach the Weepwild Dankness, head to the spot marked on the map above. Here, you will find the Tooth Fairy and obtain the quest.

During this quest, you will need to collect teeth for the Tooth Fairy. After you’ve collected teeth from both goblins and skeletons, it’ll finally be time to see what this dental obsession is all about. Place the teeth into a chest and fight the mimic that spawns as well as the Tooth Fairy. Complete the quest to obtain the Tootherator. You can also obtain this weapon from the vending machine after completing the campaign. If you want to get this weapon at level 40, it is easier to complete this side quest after you have completed the campaign and reached the max level.