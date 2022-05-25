How to get the Trespasser Catalyst in Destiny 2

Whether you get the Trespasser Exotic Sidearm on the paid Season Pass at rank 1 or at rank 25 on the free track, you’ll quickly be pointed in Banshee-44’s direction by a glowing Exotic Engram symbol over his node on the Tower Director. Speak to Banshee to receive the Trespasser Catalyst quest.

Your first set of three tasks are simple and involve killing a lot of enemies. Not much more than that.

Defeat 50 Fallen. Your best bet here is to head to Trostland in the EDZ and spend a few minutes fighting the Fallen that infest the area. You’ll be at 50 defeated in no time. Defeat 50 targets with Arc damage. If you go straight to the EDZ when you get the Catalyst quest, you’ll complete this step alongside the Fallen defeats section, as the Trespasser does Arc damage by default. Remember to make good use of the Trespasser’s Exotic perk for additional damage. Defeat 50 targets with precision final blows. Nothing complicated here either. Stick in the EDZ and aim for Fallen heads. If you run out of enemies to fight in the main area, head down into one of the three Lost Sectors and get more headshots there.

Once you complete the above three tasks, you’ll progress to the second, more involved step. There are only two tasks, but both will take you much longer to achieve.

Collect calibration data by completing playlist activities, with bonus progress for defeating Guardians, winning in Gambit and Crucible, and completing high-difficulty Nightfall Strikes. How you approach this task depends on what you’re good at. If you have a squad that can run Master Nightfalls without much difficulty, then those are your best bet. If you know you can slay in PvP and carry a team, take Trespasser into the Crucible and get in people’s faces. If you’re one of those who likes carrying in Gambit, do that. It will take a few hours at least to collect enough calibration data, but you’ll get there. Defeat targets. The task doesn’t say how many you need to defeat, but it’s probably around 200 or 250. You’ll manage this task by using the Trespasser in activities across the system. Guardian kills are worth additional points whether they come from Gambit or Crucible.

Complete the second step of the quest and you’ll likely return to Banshee-44 to receive the finished Exotic Catalyst (we will update when we have confiramtion), then equip it to the Trespasser in the weapon menu. Finally, you’ll need to defeat 700 enemies with Trespasser to unlock the Catalyst completely. Doing so adds the Tunnel Vision perk to the Sidearm, greatly increasing target acquisition (aim assist) and aim-down-sight speed after reloading following a kill.