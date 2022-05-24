Each Destiny 2 season, Guardians have access to an exotic. For the Season of the Haunted, the Trespasser will be available. It’s a sidearm you can add to your arsenal when you jump into the game, and there are several ways you can go about adding it to your collecting. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Trespasser exotic in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

How to get the Trespasser exotic in Season of the Haunted

There are two ways for you to earn the Trespassert exotic for this season. The first and quickest way to earn it is by purchasing the Season of the Haunted Season Pass. You can buy the standard version for 1,000 Silver or the silver bundle, which includes a handful of other items you can add to your Destiny 2 collection. After purchasing it on your Destiny 2 account, the Trespasser immediately unlocks, and you can begin using it directly when you jump into the game.

The second way is by working your way through the free track for the Season of the Haunted. Here, it will become available for all players at level 35. You will need to work through the game by completing Strikes, Crucible matches, completing bounties, quests, and much more. The free track will take significantly longer, but you don’t have to purchase the Season of the Haunted pass if you’d rather avoid it.

The Season of the Haunted also features the Nightmare Container activity, Season Artifact and mods, Solar 3.0 Subclass updates, and the Solstice event available to everyone. If you purchase the Season of the Haunted Season Pass, you also unlock Seasonal Story missions, and you can earn more Seasonal gear, armor, and challenges. You have until August 23 to complete everything you want to do in Season of the Haunted before Season 18.