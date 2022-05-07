How to get the Triple Rings of Light incantation in Elden Ring

The Triple Rings of Light is a powerful incantation that you can find in the Lands Between. This incantation fires three rings of light forward that can hit multiple enemies in a row. The rings will return to you after being fired as well. This incantation is reminiscent of the Way of White Corona incantation in Dark Souls 3 and the variant that Gael uses during the boss fight in The Ringed City DLC. Here is how you can get the Triple Rings of Light incantation in Elden Ring.

To obtain this incantation, you will first need to make your way to Elphael in the Haligtree. You can reach the Haligtree by completing the puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town in the Consecrated Snowfield. This can be completed by lighting the statues around the town while in the Evergaol. If you need help with this puzzle, check out our guide on how to complete the puzzle in Ordina. Once the puzzle is complete, you can use the warping stone at the top of the stairs to reach the Haligtree.

Progress through the Haligtree area until you reach Elphael. You will know when you reach this location because there will be a Cleanrot Knight in front of a Site of Grace. This Site of Grace is the Prayer Room and is the start of Elphael. From the Prayer Room, go outside and make a right. Roll off the ledge to land on the roof of a room down below. Roll off the roof to land next to a door covered by a fog wall. Use a Stonesword Key on the imp statue next to the door to get rid of the fog wall. Watch out for the enemies in the area since they hit pretty hard. Enter the room and pick up the item inside to obtain the Triple Rings of Light.