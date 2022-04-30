How to get the Troll mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Several new mounts have been added to Final Fantasy XIV in Patch 6.1. While some require only a small amount of effort to get, there are a few that involve a bit of luck or grinding for currency. One such reward is the new Troll mount, which has a variety of different methods to obtain depending on how much effort the player wishes to put into it.

The first way to obtain the Troll mount is to get lucky with the Wondrous Tails activity. To unlock this, simply complete the “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs” quest in Idyllshire. Doing so will allow you to get a journal every week from the Khloe NPC. This journal will give you a sticker for participating in certain activities throughout the week. Once nine stickers are obtained, you can turn the journal back into Khloe for a prize. The stickers unlock on a 4 x 4 grid system, and you need to obtain the Gold Certificate of Commendation by having these nine stickers create three full lines. This is a very rare occurrence, but the gold commendation can be turned in for the mount if luck is on your side.

The other main method to obtain the Troll mount is by earning 600 Faux Leaf currency through defeating Unreal Trials and partaking in the weekly Faux Hallows mini-game. This is unlocked by completing the “Fantastic Mr. Faux” side quest also found in Idyllshire. You can access Faux Hallows after defeating the Unreal Trial for the week. The goal of this is to flip tiles to create any of the three differently sized pictures provided. If you get lucky with flips, you can earn 100 Faux Leaf by creating the smallest picture. Creating the large picture will also give you a retelling, which lets you defeat the Unreal Trial again during the same week for an extra chance at Faux Hallows.

There is one additional way to obtain the Troll mount, and it is by far the simplest method depending on how much disposable gil you own. The mount can be purchased from other players using the Market Board. However, it will likely cost a large sum of gil to obtain.