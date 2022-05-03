How to get the Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring

As far as twinblades go, they are mostly meant for those who want to craft a dexterity build. The Twinned Knight Swords stand out because they are meant for those who are working on a strength build. This twinblade comes equipped with the Spinning Slash weapon art but that is able to be changed to many different weapon arts. This twinblade is definitely worthy for any knight. Here is how you can get the Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get this twinblade, you will need to travel to Altus Plateau. This is the region to the north of Limgrave and Liurnia of the Lakes. You can reach this area quickly by gathering the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. Once you have them, take the Grand Lift of Dectus up from northern Liurnia to reach the plateau. You can also reach this area by traversing the dungeon that connects the Liurnia ravine to the plateau. This is not recommended if you are new or under-leveled since it is a rather treacherous path.

Once you reach the plateau, you will need to go to the northern end of the area. This can be done by going through the forest in the center or taking the long path around the forest. The longer path tends to be safer and is a great way to avoid getting afflicted with Deathblight. You will need to travel to the northernmost section of the plateau which is called the East Windmill Pasture. Here, you will find a bunch of dancing enemies. Don’t attack them or they will attack you. Among them will be a pile of corpses. You will find the twinblade on the corpses.