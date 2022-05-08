How to get the Unseen Blade sorcery in Elden Ring

Gain the upper hand in combat with the Unseen Blade sorcery. This sorcery is self-explanatory. When cast, it makes the armament in your right hand turn invisible. This will make you appear as if you are unarmed, allowing you to fool your opponents into letting their guard down. This is one of the night sorceries of Sellia, Town of Sorcery and was once used by assassins of the town to present themselves as unarmed sorcerers so they could take out their foes. Here is how you can get the Unseen Blade sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is the area to the north of both Limgrave and Liurnia. You can reach this area using two methods; the Grand Lift of Dectus or by going through Ruin-Strewn Precipice dungeon. If you want to take the lift, you will need to collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. After retrieving both halves, you can take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to the Plateau. This is the easier method and recommended if you are coming to this area early.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, make your way to the center of the area where the forest is. Watch out for the enemies that inflict Deathblight and make your way to Mirage Rise. To access Mirage Rise, you will need to complete the mirage puzzle. This requires you to attack three separate mirages. Doing so will grant you access to the tower. If you need help completing the puzzle, check out our guide on completing the Mirage Rise puzzle. After completing the puzzle make your way to the top of Mirage Rise to obtain the Unseen Blade sorcery.