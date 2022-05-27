How to get the Vandalier in Vampire Survivors

If you’ve joined any community for Vampire Survivors, or read any discussion online, odds are good you’ve seen the word Vandalier thrown around in end-game strategy talk. Vandalier is a powerful weapon that pushes a lot of damage in a wide radius around your character, obliterating weaker enemies and chipping away at stronger ones. If you are interested in figuring out how to get Vandalier in Vampire Survivors, check out our how-to down below.

First, you need to unlock two weapons — Peachone and Ebony Wings. Peachone can be unlocked by reaching ten minutes of survival time with any character, which isn’t terribly difficult. To unlock Ebony Wings, you need to level Peachone to level seven in any game. Once you’ve unlocked both, you are now set to get Vandalier. Simply level both Peachone and Ebony Wings to level eight — the Vandalier option should pop up in a chest or level-up screen soon enough.

Vandalier combines the traits of Peachone and Ebony Wings into one item, providing circular fire support in a massive radius around your character. Vandalier is paired well with other radius weapons, such as Santa Water or La Borra and King Bible or Unholy Vespers. Vandalier benefits the most from Cooldown, allowing Vandalier to keep a near-constant rate of fire on the field at all times. A fully-leveled Vandalier is more powerful and beneficial than a fully-leveled Peachone and Ebony Wings. Furthermore, once you obtain Vandalier, you free up a Weapon Slot, allowing you to choose another weapon and increase your firepower.