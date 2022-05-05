How to get the Vertus Pet in Lost Ark

The Vertus Pet is a brand new pet available in Lost Ark, with an expensive method of obtaining it. Pets are cute and helpful creatures that open up tons of convenient features for your character, making owning a pet absolutely essential. If you were looking to get the Vertus Pet in Lost Ark, however, you’ll need to shell out a little bit of money.

This is because the Vertus Pet is only available to those who purchase the Premium Ark Pass, which contains four different variations of the Vertus Pet to choose from. Vertus is not available to purchase through the Lost Ark shop, meaning the only way you can get this pet is from the Ark Pass.

You’ll get the Vertus Pet after reaching Level 30 on the Ark Pass, which is the end of the entire pass. This means you’ll need to do all the missions available to you on the Ark Pass in order to ensure you get this exclusive furry friend.

You have until July 14 to finish the Ark Pass, meaning you have plenty of time to obtain the pet. It’s not currently known whether or not the Vertus Pet may return in some form, so it’s best to assume this pet is exclusive to the Ark Pass. Be sure to purchase the Premium Ark Pass if you really want this pet.