How to get the Villain’s Cowl cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are a ton of cosmetic items to find in the Wonderlands, from tattoos and makeup colors, to armor designs and facial features. While most of these cosmetics are found randomly throughout the world, some are won by farming bosses and some are rare to find. There are 13 rare cosmetic items that you can find throughout the game. Here is how you can get the Villain’s Cowl in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Villain’s Cowl is reminiscent of a certain bad guy who wants to take over the Wonderlands; the Dragon Lord. That’s right. This cosmetic item gives you the look of the almighty Dragon Lord himself. It even comes complete with horns. The scowl is optional. To obtain this cosmetic item, you will need to complete the game which takes a good amount of time.

At the end of the game, you will reach the top of the Fearamid and take on the Dragon Lord. If it sounds scary, it is. This boss is tough and you will want to bring in frost, poison, fire, and shock elemental weapons. You can farm this boss after you complete the game and make your way through the epilogue. After the epilogue, you can make your way back to the Fearamid to fight the Dragon Lord again. This cosmetic item is very hard to obtain and will take some time. Make sure you are prepared to farm for a while. Before farming for this item, make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat. This will help makes things go a little quicker. You can raise your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You can also increase your Chaos Level by completing trials in the Chaos Chamber.