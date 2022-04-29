How to get the Voidplume Pinion in Warframe

When the New War story was released, developer Digital Extremes promised a colossal shift in the Warframe narrative and gameplay meta. The ending was intense, and personal choices made during that story have been carried directly into the new Angels of Zariman update. As with all significant story updates Warframe delivers, many changes and new features are the show’s major stars. This guide will show you how to farm Voidplume Pinion: a rare resource used to level up the new Zariman faction.

Requirement for Voidplume farming

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Similar to hunting down much of the new content, completing the Angels of Zariman core quest will make farming easier. To select and complete this new quest, you must have played and finished the entire New War story update.

Hunting the Void

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Voidplume Pinion is the rarest of the five Voudplume elements. They can be traded for 5000 standing, but do not spend this scarce resource on standing. The other, far more critical use of this item is to craft the brand new Incarnon weapons. These are powerful weapons that can evolve mid-mission.

To best farm this resource, there is only one of two methods. Embark on a Void Armageddon mission type from Quinn located in the Chrysalith. This mission type will guarantee a Ravenous Void Angel boss fight. Void Angels can potentially drop this rare resource, but a hidden kind of Void Angel will ensure a drop every time you take them out.

To find the more powerful angel variant, select an exterminate or Void flood mission type, and search for dormant statues that resemble a Void Angel. Interacting with this statue will trigger a challenging boss fight, so a whole team of four is recommended.