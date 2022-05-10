How to get the Volare Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You can get the Volare Island Token as a random drop from a chest you obtain for completing the island’s event quest. You’ll end up getting two of these chests per run if you complete the quest correctly, giving you two chances to get the Volare Island Token. Here’s the location of Volare Island, which is located closest to the port of South Vern:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The quest will require you to kill 100 Crocodiles and 2 Deadly Poison Crocodiles on the middle of the map. You’ll need special items to defeat these Crocodiles that are exclusive to the island: Cannonballs and Harpoons. Harpoons are random drops found around the map, while Cannonballs can be found by killing clowns placed periodically across the map.

At the conclusion of the quest, you will receive 2 Secret Chests of Volare, which each contain a chance of dropping the Volare Island Token.