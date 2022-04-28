How to get the Warehouse Vent Ending in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

When it was released in 2013, one of The Stanley Parable’s big draws was that it featured a multitude of quirky, thoughtful endings. The Ultra Deluxe edition of the game adds even more endings to this narrative-driven title, one of which is a rather funny one that you can earn by accessing a new route in the warehouse.

To get the warehouse vent ending, first, head through the right door when the narrator instructs you to go through the left one. Continue through to the warehouse, but don’t board the lift. Instead, go up the wooden ramp to your left.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Look down while on top of the ramp, and you should see a narrow platform that you can drop down on. Once you jump down, look to your left to find a vent. Go through it, and you’ll enter a new area.

This area appears to be another section of the warehouse. As you walk through it, the narrator will start talking, but he’ll seem a little off. Interact with the cassette player at the center of the room, and this should prompt a monologue from the narrator, which will bring this run to an end.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has a lot to offer, even for those who know the original game like the back of their hand. If you’re wondering how to access the game’s new content, where to find all of the hidden Stanley figurines, or how to unlock the new epilogue, check out our coverage on this remastered narrative title.