How to get the Watchdog’s Staff in Elden Ring

You may have faced off against the Watchdogs in the Lands Between. These stone enemies wield a staff and slam it down to deal monstrous damage. Amazingly, you can obtain their weapon as well. The Watchdog’s Staff is a strength-based weapon with the ability to use magic without needing any intelligence. It comes equipped with the Sorcery of the Crozier skill that allows you to summon glintstone projectiles that chase after targets. Here is how you can get the Watchdog’s Staff in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to Liurnia of the Lakes. This is the area that is to the north of Limgrave and can be reached by going through Stormveil Castle or the cliffside path. Going through Stormveil is not recommended if you are new to the game or under-leveled since it requires you to fight both Margit and Godrick. You can take the cliffside path by going to the broken bridge to the east of Stormveil Castle and following the nearby cliffs.

Once you are in Liurnia, make your way up north to the other side of the lake area. From there, head south to make your way to the Road’s End Catacombs. These catacombs are tucked away into the cliffside and a bit difficult to spot. Make your way through the catacombs to the first large room. Go to the bottom of the room and strike the wall next to the staircase. This will reveal a hidden room with a few imps inside. Defeat the imps and you will find the Watchdog’s Staff behind them.