How to get the We’re Gonna Live Forever perk in Dead by Daylight

Perks in Dead By Daylight are instrumental to your success, no matter what characters you and your teammates are playing and what map you are on. Going into a match with none equipped or low-level perks will leave you as easy bait for the Killer if you are on the Survivor side. For one of the most useful Survivor perks, you will want to use We’re Gonna Live Forever. This perk will increase your healing speed on dying teammates and give you a Bloodpoint bonus. Here is how you can get it.

How to get the We’re Gonna Live Forever perk

We’re Gonna Live Forever is a unique perk that initially is exclusive to David King. Like all other unique perks, you will always have at least the level one version of this perk available to you. As you work your way through the Bloodweb, you will be able to purchase upgrades for it and his other perks.

There are two ways to get We’re Gonna Live Forever to another Survivor in your roster. First, you can acquire it in the in-game store at the Shrine of Secrets for 2,000 Iridescent Shards. However, the four perks available in the Shrine of Secrets change every week, so you need to get lucky for it to be available.

The other way to acquire We’re Gonna Live Forever for your other Survivors is to purchase the teachable perk in David King’s Bloodweb for 5,000 Bloodpoints after you have reached level 30 with him. Again, you will need to get lucky for it to appear in the Bloodweb because they are randomly generated at each level.

Once you have acquired the orange icon We’re Gonna Live Forever, you can find it included in the Bloodweb of any Survivor as you level them up. Purchasing the three levels requires the standard 4,000, 5,000, and 6,000 Bloodpoints.