How to get the White Mask in Elden Ring

The White Mask in Elden Ring is part of the War Surgeon Set and could be a beneficial option for those players that would like a balanced rating between physical and magical defense. The helm is also a lightweight piece of equipment, so the build will not impact your overall weight very much since it only has a weight of 3.2. On top of the defensive capabilities, the mask increases attack power by 10% for 20 seconds once the player has inflicted blood loss on the enemy.

Where to Find the White Mask

The White Mask can be found near the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum and can be retrieved by killing one of the three Nameless White Mask NPC invaders. Make your way over to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. This can be found in the Siofra River. The location you will want to find is northwest of the Palace Approach Ledge Road site of grace. Once there, the trio of invaders can be found near the giant crow near the drop of in the blood filled lake. Take them out and one will drop the helm.

It should be known that killing Mohg, Lord of Blood will lock the player out of obtaining the White Mask and the entire set that goes along with it. If you would like to obtain the set, we recommend to take care of the invader before taking out the Lord of Blood. It is also beneficial if you wait to take out the boss because the White Mask stacks with the Lord of Blood’s Exultation buff.