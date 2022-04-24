How to get the Wing of Astel in Elden Ring

The Wing of Astel is one of the strongest melee options for Intelligence/Dexterity builds in Elden Ring. Probably its biggest competitor, the powerful Moonveil Katana, requires quite a bit of Stamina to use effectively, meaning that while it may be a bit stronger, the Wing of Astel fits more neatly as a melee weapon for most spellcasters.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The nearest Site of Grace to the Wing of Astel is the Nokstella, Eternal City site, at the first location shown on the map above. To reach this Site of Grace, you’ll need to unlock the upper portion of the Ainsel River, which you can access through Renna’s Rise during Ranni’s questline. You can also use the Ainsel River Main Site of Grace, which you will unlock first, but we would recommend unlocking the Nokstella location regardless. The wing itself is at the second location shown on the map above.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From Nokstella, backtrack up the ladder and follow the river upstream, then turn right where the path splits. You should see two giant winged ants ahead, with a giant shield ant lurking just behind them. You can either fight them, (we’d recommend one by one, taking special care with the stronger shield ant,) or simply run past.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At this point, take the small passage behind the giant ants, where you’ll see a T-posed enemy. It’s easy enough to land a backstab on this enemy, but be aware of a second enemy waiting around the corner to the right. From here, turn right and walk along the narrow ledge, jumping down a couple of times, until you reach the top of the ruins. At this point, turn left and head to the small chest shown above, where you’ll find the Wing of Astel.

