How to get the Wolf Barding in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV saw a major rework to PvP in Patch 6.1. With the introduction of Crystalline Conflict, Square Enix has added seasons to the game with unique rewards to obtain by progressing your series rank and earning a new currency. One such reward is the brand new Wolf Barding to display on your Chocobo by spending 1,000 Crystal Trophies.

In order to earn Crystal Trophies, players will first need to unlock the new Crystalline Conflict PvP mode. This is done by visiting the Wolves’ Den Pier in La Noscea. There, you must complete the Crystal Lines Call side quest, a simple quest that unlocks after completing the A Pup No Longer side quest in the same area. You can then queue up for Crystalline Conflict through the PvP section of the duty finder.

As you finish matches, you will start to rank up and earn Crystal Trophies. These can be claimed by clicking on the series rank in your PvP profile upon earning enough experience to rank up. There is a variety of items to spend this currency on at the Crystal Quartermaster in the Wolves’ Den Pier. The Wolf Barding is one of the easiest rewards to get, as it simply requires earning 1,000 Crystal Trophies and buying it from the vendor.