How to get the Zamor Ice storm sorcery in Elden Ring

The Town of Zamor is home to plenty of ice spells that will blow away your enemies. The Zamor Ice Storm is one of the ice witch spells that you can find in the game. This sorcery allows you to strike the ground with your staff and create a freezing tornado. You can also charge this spell to increase its potency, allowing you to trap more enemies in its ice winds. As always, spells like this can cause frostbite, a devastating status effect that rips away a chunk of health. Here is how you can get the Zamor Ice Storm sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will first need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is one of the areas you will go to pretty late in the game before you reach Crumbling Farum Azula. To reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, you need to first beat Morgott. He is the final boss of Leyndell, Royal Capital and resides at the top of the city near the entrance to the Erdtree. After defeating Morgott, talk to Melina and she will give you the key to access the Mountaintops of the Giants.

After obtaining the key, head north out of the city using the giant door along the main road. Follow the path to the lift that takes you to the Forbidden Lands. Go through the Forbidden Lands and you will find the Grand Lift of Rold at the end of the area. Use the medallion that Melina gave you on the lift and it will take you to the Mountaintops of the Giants. After stepping off the lift, you will immediately come across the Zamor Ruins. There are plenty of tough enemies to fight here so keep on your guard. The spell can be found near an archway in the southernmost part of the ruins.