How to get the Zorii Bliss skin in Fortnite

When cosmetics or skins rotate in video games, it’s usually on a normal rotation. It’s very rare that players wouldn’t see them for years on end. However, that would be the case for one skin in the popular, free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite. The Zorii Bliss skin, which was originally released back in Chapter 2 of Season 1, is one of the rarest skins in the game. It was originally released back in December 2019 to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, once that chapter ended and the new one began, the skin was never seen again and has been out of the game for over 800 days. However, the skin is finally making its long-awaited return. So, how can you get your hands on it?

The only way you can get the skin is by purchasing it from the shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. The skin is currently available right now to celebrate May the 4th, a holiday for Star Wars fans. The skin will stay in the shop until May 17. So, if you’ve missed out on the skin when it was first released, now’s your chance to grab it before it’s gone for almost another three years!