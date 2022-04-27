How to get tickets for TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022

Twitch has announced on its website that tickets are now available for its upcoming Amsterdam TwitchCon set to take place on July 16 and 17. The IRL party event will bring fans and creators together for “a weekend of games, meet and greets, Twitch Rivals, and more.”

Twitch users anticipating the event will be able to pick up either the one-day ticket which will cost €65 (approximately $68) or the two-day ticket €108 (approximately $114). In order to go into the process of acquiring a ticket, make sure you’re logged in to your Twitch account and also that you’ve given the okay to share your information.

Either TwitchCon ticket option you end up going with you’ll gain access to Community MeetUps, Twitch Rivals, Meet & Greets, Loot Cave, Chat Badge, and a Swag Bag at the event. TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022 is the first of two events happening this year with TwitchCon San Diego scheduled for October 7 to 9; anyone anticipating that event will have to wait a bit longer as ticket availability isn’t currently live.

The annual event is set to take place this summer after a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time to make up for the lack of TwitchCon, the streaming platform hosted a 12-hour marathon virtual replacement event called GlitchCon in 2020.