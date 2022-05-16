Timeworn Artifacts are extremely useful in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll need them to complete A New Path of Resistance, a sidequest you can complete in the game. In addition, obtaining these items reward you with Resistance Weapons, some of the more desirable items you can acquire in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Timeworn Artifacts in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get Timeworn Artifacts

There are two ways you can go about earning Timeworn Artifacts. You can choose to complete a raid called Delubrum Reginae or by working your way through the Palace of the Dead.

The Delubrum Reginae raid is a 24-player adventure where you’ll work alongside other players to complete it. Before you can work on this raid with other players, you need to work your way through the Resistance Weapons Quest, which begins with Hail to the Queen, and you need to speak with Keiten. You can find Keiten at Kugane X at coordinates X:12.2, Y12.3. These only become available having completed the Shadowbringers Main Scenario Quest and The City of Lost Angels. There’s a chance for Timeworn Artifacts to drop from the final boss of the Delubrum Reginae raid, The Queen.

The other choice is through the Palace of the Dead, a deep dungeon where you will need to work through multiple floors, survive numerous hazards, and battle through several enemies to make it to the end. The Timeworn Artifacts have a chance to drop throughout the dungeon as you progress through, with, supposedly, higher chances as you reach the lower levels of Palace of the Dead.

You can unlock Palace of the Dead by speaking with Nojiro Marujiro in New Gridani at coordinates X: 12.0, Y: 13.1, so long as they have reached level 17 and completed the Main Scenario Quest, Into a Copper Hell. You can then visit the South Shroud and speak with Wood Wailer Expeditionary Captain at coordinates X:25.2, Y:20.6.

Both of these activities are worthwhile options for obtaining Timeworn Artifacts. We recommend working through both activities with friends to make your life easier, especially the Palace of the Dead.