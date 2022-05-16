How to get to Aeródromo en La Selva in Forza Horizon 5

As we’ve noted extensively throughout our coverage of Forza Horizon 5, the game is home to a number of scenic locations that can be seen and visited throughout your time in Mexico. Then, there are the destinations that might not look great, but are key components of the title’s campaign. One such location that falls under this category is the Aeródromo en La Selva, a run-down airport that is home to PR stunts, races, and an important expedition.

So, how can you find the Aeródromo en La Selva in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

The Aeródromo en La Selva, as mentioned previously, is an airport that is located at one of the most southern points of the Forza Horizon 5 map. To get to the Aeródromo en La Selva, you will first want to look for the region of La Selva first. Here’s a good look at the area, via the map that can be found in-game in Forza Horizon 5:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Aeródromo en La Selva can be found at one of the most southwestern parts of the FH5 map. This abandoned airport is surrounded by jungle, as are a lot of other destinations in the title. The airport is south of the town of Mulege.

Related: How to get to Gran Telescopio in Forza Horizon 5

The Aeródromo en La Selva is home to a Playground Games teams circuit that can be used in online play. Additionally, this airport is also home to the Forza Horizon 5 Jungle Expedition. This expedition includes finding a number of different items, as part of an item hunt that has required, and optional objectives.

If you have not completed this expedition, or if you haven’t finished all of the optional objectives, check out our guide on the Jungle Expedition that can be found by clicking here.