How to get to Atlantes de Tula in Forza Horizon 5

Mexico is home to a wide swath of natural landmarks, and artifacts of the past. Many of these landmarks and architecture have been added into Forza Horizon 5’s representation of Mexico. Some of this is on full display in certain in-game events, such as the Tulum Expedition. One such locale that falls under that purview is Atlantes de Tula. Users will need to find Atlantes de Tula in Forza Horizon 5 to complete certain challenges, including some Weekly Photo Challenges.

But, how can you get to Atlantes de Tula in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look at where it is on the map.

To get to Atlantes de Tula, head down to the southern part of the map. Atlantes de Tula is to the west of Gran Pantano, and just to the south of Teoithuacan. Here’s a closer look on the map, indicated by the triangle cursor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Atlantes de Tula is home to Mesoamerican architecture, and you should be able to notice those structures when you arrive at the destination. If you need to take a picture of Atlantes de Tula for an Accolade or Weekly Photo Challenge, make sure to get close to one of those structures, and snap it by hitting up on the D-Pad.